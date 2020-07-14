National

NT travel vouchers prompt $3m in bookings

By AAP Newswire

Uluru - AAP

1 of 1

A home-grown tourism voucher scheme has generated more than $3 million worth of bookings across the Northern Territory in just two weeks.

More than 4500 vouchers worth $200 each were redeemed within nine hours of sale, under the $5.2 million NT government initiative designed to entice residents to travel within the territory and support the local economy.

The vouchers can be spent on accommodation, tours, attractions or car hire with one of the four visitor information centres at Darwin, Katherine, Alice Springs or Tennant Creek.

Tourism Minister Lauren Moss said the $3.3m boost in tourism bookings was a phenomenal result.

"Territory businesses are seeing strong results from the initiative which we anticipate will translate into $10.4 million in visitor expenditure into our economy," she said.

"Right now the weather is phenomenal and there's never been a better time to book your Territory experience, explore your own backyard and support our local operators."

Member for Port Darwin Paul Kirby said with the territory's borders opening on Friday, locals should secure their bookings early to avoid missing out.

"It's never been more important for Territorians to get behind our local businesses as we slowly rebound from the impacts of COVID-19," he said.

"The initiative is also seeing hospitality venues benefiting through partnerships with tourism and accommodation providers with strong sales in packaged deals."

Those with a voucher must book within 30 days and complete their travel by October 31.

People who don't redeem their voucher within 30 days will have their $200 go back into the funding pool.

Territorians who missed out can sign up to the waitlist for possible further allocations at www.territoryvoucher.nt.gov.au

Latest articles

Sport

Murray League calls off junior footy season

THE final Murray League domino has fallen after it was announced the junior football season would not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic. Echuca United will now join district rivals Moama and Tongala on the sidelines after the Magpies and...

Brayden May
Sport

Murray Netball League cancels junior season

JUNIOR netball has been dealt another blow, with the Murray League electing to scrap its junior season.

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Bendigo Junior Football League on the cards for Leitchville-Gunbower

LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER’S under-18 footballers are about to enter uncharted waters. The club has confirmed it will field a side in a newly added Bendigo Junior Football League competition which will feature teams from the Heathcote District and...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire