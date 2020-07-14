National

Low prompts weather warnings for NSW coast

By AAP Newswire

Wild weather in NSW coast. - AAP

1 of 1

A severe weather warning has been issued for parts of the NSW coast, with a deepening low pressure system forecast to bring gusty winds, powerful seas and rain to the state.

The NSW State Emergency Service on Tuesday said it had been called to more than 150 jobs since midnight on Sunday as the Bureau of Meteorology raised the possibility of more wild weather in areas along the state's coastline.

The BOM has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds and surf over the coastal fringes of the Illawarra, Sydney, the Hunter and mid-north coast regions before gradually easing on Wednesday.

Heavy surf could cause damage and coastal erosion from Tuesday afternoon along the coast between Montague Island in the south coast region and Smoky Cape on the mid-north coast.

"Beach conditions in these areas could be dangerous and people should stay well away from the surf and surf-exposed areas," the BOM said.

A hazardous surf warning has also been issued for the entire NSW coast, and Lord Howe Island has been told to expect vigorous winds and powerful surf.

Hazardous beach and water conditions are expected to continue throughout the week, even as the low moves away and the rain and wind begins to settle, the BOM said on Monday.

The NSW SES has advised people to move their vehicles under cover or away from trees, secure loose items around their homes and steer clear of fallen power lines.

Latest articles

News

More mask machines arrive at Med-Con for fight against COVID-19

In a win for local industry and employment, Australia’s only mask manufacturer - Med-Con, based near Shepparton - has received another machine from Echuca, with an additional machine scheduled to arrive today. The new mask-making machine brings the...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

GV Health reduces elective surgery as Greater Shepparton reports third positive COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a third case of COVID-19 in as many days. It comes as Goulburn Valley Health moves to reduce elective surgery, and requests all hospital visitors to wear face masks. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp...

Madi Chwasta
News

Boost set for Echuca week-day train services

THERE’LL be more trains to choo, choo, choose from for passengers and visitors to Echuca. It’s all thanks to the announcement of an extra $300 million in funding for the Regional Rail Revival program which will include upgrading the Bendigo...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire