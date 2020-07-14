Victoria records 270 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 270 new coronavirus cases, as more than 200 paramedics have been recruited to help contain the outbreak.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Tuesday confirmed 28 of the cases were linked to known outbreaks, while 242 remain under investigation.

The state now has a total of 4224 cases, of which 1803 remain active.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the jump in numbers from Monday's 177 cases proved there was some way to go before the peak.

"It's not as high as our biggest single day, but we haven't turned the corner yet," Professor Sutton said.

"I hope to see that this week, but there are no guarantees."

Mr Andrews said the paramedics, as well as some 1000 Australian Defence Force personnel, will join the public health team.

"It makes sense for us to call upon them as our task gets bigger and bigger," Mr Andrews said.

A number of staff from Jetstar, Medibank, Telstra and Qantas will also assist with contact tracing.

"As the task grows, the team needs to grow as well," he said, adding a number of staff from banks also will receive training if required.