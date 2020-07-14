National

Wool industry pushes back on China links

By AAP Newswire

Wool - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's wool industry has urged caution as politicians seek to steer exporters away from an over-reliance on China.

A parliamentary committee is holding hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday as it examines how to diversify Australia's trade and investment profile.

There is a growing impression in government ranks that long-term dependence on China for exports is risky, especially as Beijing seeks greater political and strategic influence in the region.

WoolProducers Australia said in a submission to the inquiry 98 per cent of wool is sold into overseas markets, with China taking in 78 per cent of greasy wool exports by volume worth $3.2 billion.

"Many take the view that the Australian wool industry is over-reliant on China," the peak industry council said.

"What must be appreciated is that the Australian wool industry's relationship with the Chinese wool textile industry has been built and strengthened over several decades.

"The relationship should be viewed as a case study of how industry can form its own links to strengthen its trade connections without government intervention, but with government supporting through the negotiation of beneficial free trade agreements and other mechanisms, such as industry memorandums of understanding."

The council said while Australia needed China to buy wool, China needed the high quality of wool Australia produced.

"China's growing middle class is becoming increasingly affluent. With wool being viewed as a niche product, so are the items produced from it.

"We have witnessed increasing domestic consumption of wool garments and products within China and as this grows, so does the opportunity to sell more wool. "

While diversifying markets was important, the new markets would need the infrastructure required for processing and the ability to afford it, which was the case with China.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has three active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has recorded its third active case of COVID-19. The region reported the other two active cases on Saturday and Sunday. The Department of Health and Human Services does not reveal the locations or prior movements of specific cases...

Madi Chwasta
News

Drum angry at 50km travel limit

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum is calling on the National Cabinet to find a way not to punish regional Victorians and river communities impacted by the recent NSW-Victorian border closure.

James Bennett
Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has two active cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has two active cases of COVID-19. The Department of Health and Human Services reported the new case today, which is the second positive diagnosis recorded for the region this weekend. The locations of the positive cases are not...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Victoria records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Victoria has recorded 177 new virus cases after three days of numbers exceeding 200, while there are 1612 active cases in the state with 72 people in hospital.

AAP Newswire