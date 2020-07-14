National

SA to reconsider NSW and ACT border rules

By AAP Newswire

STEVEN MARSHALL - AAP



The future of South Australia's COVID-19 border restrictions with NSW and the ACT will come under scrutiny with the state's transition committee to consider extending quarantine measures for both regions.

SA is due to lift restrictions from July 20, but a cluster of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel at Casula, in Sydney's west, has put that in doubt.

The transition committee will consider the issue on Tuesday but Premier Steven Marshall says there's a question mark over the existing timetable.

"We've got to have a very close look at what's happening with that cluster, that's raising some real queries," he said.

"We've just got to see if there is a significant escalation between now and the 20th of July.

"But if it's not safe to lift our border restrictions then we will not be doing so."

SA has previously lifted the quarantine restrictions for people coming from Queensland, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

But it has imposed a hard border closure with Victoria, only allowing locals to return and essential travellers through, because of the surge of infections in Melbourne.

From Saturday, South Australia will also move to start charging Australians returning from overseas for the cost of their 14 days of supervised quarantine.

Individuals will be charged $3000 with their partners to be billed $1000 and $500 for each child.

Mr Marshall says SA is still keen to participate with the national repatriation program but those arriving from Saturday will be asked to pay for their hotel stay.

SA reported no new coronavirus cases on Monday.

