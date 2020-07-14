SA to delay NSW and ACT border changes

National
SA to delay NSW and ACT border changesBy AAP Newswire
5370537724001
South Australia has moved to delay the lifting of border restrictions with NSW and the ACT amid concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases in Sydney.
Premier Steven Marshall says the state's transition committee has met and decided not to go ahead with the lifting of quarantine measures on July 20.
He says of particular concern is the "super spreader" event associated with the hotel at Casula, in southwestern Sydney, with many people now in isolation.