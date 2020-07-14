National

Charity warns against JobSeeker rollback

By AAP Newswire

People waiting in line at a Centrelink office in Melbourne - AAP

A cut to the JobSeeker payment would lead to a national crisis, the federal government has been warned.

Anglicare Australia says its latest survey released on Tuesday showed how much people struggled to get by under the old Newstart rate.

It found two-in-three people who came to the charity for help before the coronavirus pandemic were out of work.

Executive director Kasy Chambers said clients would skip meals and medications just to stretch their Newstart payments as far as they could.

"Once people were on Newstart it really wasn't a new start at all," she told AAP.

"They were going backwards from day one."

Ms Chambers said the old $750 per fortnight rate was unsustainable and she would prefer the current $1100 per fortnight payment to stay.

But a compromise would be a $935 per fortnight payment.

"That's the bare minimum," she said.

On July 23 the government will release its response to a review of support payments rolled out during the pandemic.

The Anglicare survey found under the old JobSeeker rate before the pandemic, one-in-two clients had been using the agency for a year or more.

Just under half needed help just to get basics like food or medication, while 40 per cent of people using Anglicare's services were supporting children.

Ms Chambers said more than one million Australian children live in households receiving JobSeeker.

Regular users were coming to Anglicare less, which Ms Chambers pinned on apprehension about coronavirus but also the boosted payment.

"People are saying they haven't had to decide which of their medications they can afford each month," she said.

"One person said she hadn't eaten two-minute noodles since the new payment."

But Anglicare had been seeing some new faces as out-of-work households with bigger financial obligations battled to make end's meet.

"Their commitments were predicated on their previous employment," Ms Chambers said.

"If you've got two kids and a rental house that was costing $550 a week, well it's still going to be difficult to meet that rent."

