More troops on the way to Vic virus fight

By AAP Newswire

An ADF member at a Covid19 drive through testing facility

A further 1000 Australian Defence Force personnel will be sent to Victoria in a bid to help Melbourne control its coronavirus outbreak.

The reinforcements are on top of 350 troops already working across the state to help ring fence Melbourne during the city's second lockdown and boost testing efforts.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the personnel would work on isolation, testing and checkpoint control.

"This is to protect Victorians, to help contain the virus," he told reporters on Monday.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed the state had accepted the federal government's offer.

"In terms of the deployment, how quickly the 1000 staff will get here, that's still being worked through," he said.

Major General Paul Kenny said the ADF stood ready to help Victoria wherever required.

"We are currently working very closely with the Victorian government and their authorities, to finalise the arrangement for the deployment of these 1000 personnel," he told reporters in Canberra.

Meanwhile, 12 ADF members who were self-isolating after visiting a Sydney pub at the heart of a coronavirus cluster have tested negative for the disease.

They will continue to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

