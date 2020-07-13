National

More support for virus-hit NT businesses

By AAP Newswire

Michael Gunner has announced more support for NT businesses. - AAP

1 of 1

The Northern Territory government will keep "throwing the kitchen sink" at the coronavirus to limit the impact on the region's economy, Chief Minister Michael Gunner says.

Mr Gunner says the public health and economic emergencies sparked by the pandemic are "not going anywhere", with Australia's international borders unlikely to open anytime soon.

"We're going to have to keep kicking things along, making sure we keep people working," he said.

"It's very tough out there and we're going to have to keep throwing the kitchen sink at this."

Mr Gunner's comments came as the Territory government on Monday extended a successful voucher scheme, originally implemented by the City of Darwin, across the region.

It provides locals with vouchers they can use at participating businesses, saving them up to $40 a day.

Darwin Mayor Kon Vatskalis said the scheme had proved a great success, offering immediate benefits to local traders.

"My message is simple, put your money where your heart is," he said.

"Together, we can all help rebuild jobs and the Darwin economy one purchase at a time."

Mr Gunner also urged Territorians to learn from the situation in Victoria to keep COVID-19 at bay as the region moves to lift border restrictions on Friday.

The changes will mean that travellers from other parts of Australia will no longer need to quarantine unless they come from a designated virus hotspot.

The entire state of Victoria has been declared a hotspot because of the surge in infections in Melbourne.

The chief minister said he expected to stay somewhat anxious for as long as the global pandemic persisted.

"In some respects, we all have to stay stressed and a little bit worried and on edge," he said.

"Because as soon as we get complacent that's when bad habits creep in.

"We've got to make sure we keep our distance, wash our hands, to make sure we all stay safe."

Latest articles

Sport

Mooroopna’s Jarrod Harbrow brings up 250 AFL games

Mooroopna export Jarrod Harbrow’s lengthy football journey hit another milestone at the weekend as the former Cat notched his 250th AFL game. Already Gold Coast’s club games record holder — quite comfortably too, having played 180 games for...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancels senior season

Another sport has succumbed to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancelled its senior winter competitions on Friday, after an update from the Victorian Government concerning community sport. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Lindsay Park’s new trainer partnership kicks off with a win

It was a memorable first race for Lindsay Park’s new training partnership, Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes. The Euroa pair saluted in its debut race as an official two-man training combination on Friday. A classy victory by Stormborn ($2.15) in race one...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic school holidays extended amid lockdown

Many students in Melbourne have an extra week of holidays before they return to remote learning, as soaring coronavirus cases force the city into lockdown.

AAP Newswire