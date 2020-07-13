WA prepares to welcome back big AFL crowds

Enthusiastic footy fans in Western Australia will be carefully monitored as the state prepares to welcome crowds of more than 30,000 to AFL games.

Optus Stadium will be allowed to operate at half its capacity for Thursday night's clash between Geelong and Collingwood and Sunday's Western Derby between Fremantle and West Coast.

The crowds of up to 30,633 will be the biggest seen in WA since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1400 casual staff, security and cleaners, all of whom have undertaken hygiene training, will work at the stadium across the two games.

Hand sanitising facilities will be placed throughout the venue, payments will be contactless and extra cleaning will be carried out on event days.

Transport Minister Rita Saffioti says additional trains and buses will be put on before and after the games with capped capacity on each service.

"(Public Transport Authority) staff will be monitoring the loading of passengers at the stadium, to ensure there is sufficient space on our services," she said on Monday.

"However we expect it may take longer to clear the stadium so we ask all football fans to be patient.

"Crews will be cleaning buses and trains before and during the game, as well as additional cleaning services taking place at Stadium Station."

WA had initially planned to move into phase five of its recovery plan on Saturday, allowing a 60,000-capacity crowd to attend the Western Derby.

But the state government has tentatively pushed it back to August 1 amid concerns about the latest outbreak in Victoria.

Other big events this week include Wednesday's West Coast Fever netball clash at RAC Arena and the WA Unlocked concert at HBF Stadium on Saturday.

WA recorded no new coronavirus cases on Monday. There are 20 active cases in the state, all linked to overseas travel and in hotel quarantine.