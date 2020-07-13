National

Slain Chinese woman thought Aust was safe

By AAP Newswire

The heartbroken Chinese parents of a successful woman murdered by her housemate in Sydney say their only child believed Australia was the safest country with no bad people.

"She did not know much about the evil phenomena in society," Qi Yu's parents, Zhihe Yu and Qin He, said in their victim impact statement presented to the NSW Supreme Court.

"Qi's weakness was that she had no sense of threat from other people.

"Her experience from years of Australian life was that Australia was good for everything, good people, good air, good food, good environment, and good others."

Shuo Dong, 21, has pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Yu, 28, on June 8, 2018, the day she was last seen at her Campsie unit which she shared with him and another woman.

Her wrapped body was found in bushland in Sydney's north almost seven weeks after her disappearance.

Dong spent the evening of June 8 bickering with Ms Yu over cutting his lease short and bond money he owed her.

Ms Yu's parents, who were speaking to her from China via WeChat, could hear the argument in the background when the power to the unit was shut off.

The sentencing hearing will continue before Acting Justice Peter Hidden in August.

