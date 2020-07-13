National

Qld software sellers on trial for fraud

By AAP Newswire

Aaron Colin East (centre) - AAP

1 of 1

An alleged software investment scam fleeced millions of dollars from at least 167 people over 18 months, a court has heard.

Aaron Colin East and Theresa Faye Merlehan pleaded not guilty on Monday to fraud charges over the alleged cold-call scam run from the Gold Coast between January 2014 and August 2015.

The group behind the scheme allegedly sold sophisticated sports betting and investment software for about $18,500, promising potential buyers could make up to $80,000 a year.

But the products were defective, while sales staff used false names and at times pretended to be in offices in Adelaide and Canberra that did not exist.

The Brisbane District Court heard the syndicate made $3.5 million over 18 months.

