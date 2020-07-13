National

Qld activist student’s suspension upheld

By AAP Newswire

DREW PAVLOU UQ COURT - AAP

1 of 1

A student activist critical of Beijing will remain suspended from the University of Queensland until next year after his appeal was quashed.

Drew Pavlou was in May suspended from UQ for two years following a disciplinary hearing that examined misconduct allegations reportedly linked to his on-campus activism supporting Hong Kong and criticising the Chinese Communist Party.

The 21-year-old, who previously announced he would take the matter to the Supreme Court, on Monday said his expulsion was upheld until 2021 following an unsuccessful appeal hearing

"I am devastated but defiant," Mr Pavlou told AAP.

"I will fight every step of the way in the Supreme Court and will have total exoneration."

Mr Pavlou on Twitter described the hearing as a "kangaroo court" and said UQ had "bowed to Chinese pressure".

The arts and philosophy student in June revealed he was claiming $3.5 million in damages against UQ, alleging "deceit, conspiracy, harassment, defamation (and) breach of contract".

UQ has faced media scrutiny for its relations with the Chinese government, which has co-funded four courses offered there.

The institution is also home to one of Australia's many Confucius Institutes, which are Beijing-funded education centres some critics say promote propaganda.

UQ has been approached for comment.

Latest articles

Sport

Saultry’s Score: Stepping back out into the world

It’s safe to say resilience is the key to getting through 2020. This year has thrown out one too many curveballs for my liking, and it seems like every week brings further crummy news to add to the flames.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Hot and cold Rockliff dropped ahead of Port clash

Five games short of game 200, Tom Rockliff has been dropped from Port Adelaide’s line-up ahead of its Greater Western Sydney clash on Sunday.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Zacouver nips Zesty Belle in a win for Corstens’ stable

Leon and Troy Corstens might have been up early in their stables but they were probably back from Sandown Lakeside in time for a not-so-late lunch.

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic school holidays extended amid lockdown

Many students in Melbourne have an extra week of holidays before they return to remote learning, as soaring coronavirus cases force the city into lockdown.

AAP Newswire