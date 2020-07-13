National

Qld man jailed for luring lover to bashing

By AAP Newswire

Brisbane law courts - AAP

1 of 1

A Brisbane man lured his estranged lover to his mother's home with an apology after a fight then violently bashed her until neighbours stepped in.

Tyrone Robert Cecil Drew, 26, pleaded guilty to a slew of charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm while armed and strangulation, after he attacked his now ex-girlfriend in September last year.

He was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Brisbane on Monday to five years imprisonment with parole eligibility after 18 months, with Justice Helen Bowskill saying he had come "within a hair's breadth" of killing the woman.

Latest articles

Sport

Saultry’s Score: Stepping back out into the world

It’s safe to say resilience is the key to getting through 2020. This year has thrown out one too many curveballs for my liking, and it seems like every week brings further crummy news to add to the flames.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Hot and cold Rockliff dropped ahead of Port clash

Five games short of game 200, Tom Rockliff has been dropped from Port Adelaide’s line-up ahead of its Greater Western Sydney clash on Sunday.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Zacouver nips Zesty Belle in a win for Corstens’ stable

Leon and Troy Corstens might have been up early in their stables but they were probably back from Sandown Lakeside in time for a not-so-late lunch.

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic school holidays extended amid lockdown

Many students in Melbourne have an extra week of holidays before they return to remote learning, as soaring coronavirus cases force the city into lockdown.

AAP Newswire