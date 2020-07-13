National

Abuse continues in ADF despite training

By AAP Newswire

ANZAC Day march in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

The Commonwealth ombudsman is continuing to receive reports of abuse in the Australian Defence Force, despite an overhaul of behaviour training for recruits.

Ombudsman Michael Manthorpe released a report on Monday looking at behaviour training for ADF recruits.

Mr Manthorpe said while most reports of abuse related to incidents occurring many years ago, his office had also received around 70 reports of unacceptable behaviour and abuse relating to incidents reported to have occurred since June 30, 2014.

"We continue to receive some recent reports of unacceptable workplace behaviour and abuse," he said in the report.

"These recent cases do not point to systemic abuse in the manner which was apparent in Defence in earlier periods, however, the fact that incidents continue to occur reinforces the importance of continued vigilance."

Most recruits are aged between 17 and 24, with "general entry" training spanning 11 weeks.

Training would not be able to eliminate all instances of inappropriate behaviour or abuse, but was an important preventative tool and would help build a culture where incidents are reported and appropriately dealt with, the ombudsman said.

The ombudsman report found no significant concerns with the ADF's approach to recruit training, being "largely satisfied" the curriculum reflects rules on on required behaviours.

But he made five recommendations for changes, mostly dealing with the evaluation of training and identifying current risks and issues in the ADF to improve training.

Since 2011 there have been a series of reports, recommendations and responses relating to the ADF's culture, including the treatment of women, alcohol use, social media use, complaint handling and incident management.

Latest articles

Sport

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancels senior season

Another sport has succumbed to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancelled its senior winter competitions on Friday, after an update from the Victorian Government concerning community sport. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Lindsay Park’s new trainer partnership kicks off with a win

It was a memorable first race for Lindsay Park’s new training partnership, Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes. The Euroa pair saluted in its debut race as an official two-man training combination on Friday. A classy victory by Stormborn ($2.15) in race one...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Clayton Scott thrives in US experience

It might be the world game, but in Echuca-Moama sport is a whole other world where a round ball simply doesn’t go into an oval hole. And that was the challenge Clayton Scott faced growing up in the twin towns, where winter belongs to...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic school holidays extended amid lockdown

Many students in Melbourne have an extra week of holidays before they return to remote learning, as soaring coronavirus cases force the city into lockdown.

AAP Newswire