More than 100 fined over Vic COVID rules

By AAP Newswire

A Victorian Police officer wearing a face mask - AAP

More than 100 Victorians have been fined in the past 24 hours for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules, including more than 30 people caught at social gatherings.

Victoria Police conducted almost 2500 spot checks at homes, businesses and public places and fined 133 people.

Thirteen people at an apartment in Docklands, 10 at an apartment on South Wharf and eight at an apartment in Southbank were fined for social gatherings.

Five people who travelled from metropolitan Melbourne to Myrniong, northwest of the city, to go camping were also fined.

About 9500 vehicles at checkpoints on main arterial roads were inspected and 22 fines handed out.

Residents of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire are only allowed to leave their homes for four reasons: to shop for food and supplies, to receive or provide care, to exercise and study or work if they can't do so from home.

Police can issue on-the-spot fines of up to $1652 to individuals and $9913 to businesses for flouting the rules.

