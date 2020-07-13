Hotel quarantine contains COVID-19 victim

Queensland's strict quarantine measures have been able to capture another COVID-19 victim before they've been able to mingle in public.

Unlike Victoria which is in lockdown after hotel quarantine failed and played a major role in a second wave of coronavirus infections, Queensland's latest case was a person isolated in a hotel.

"The new case was acquired overseas and is currently in hotel quarantine. They are not considered a risk to the public," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted.

There were no reported cases on Sunday while on Saturday there were two new cases which were ADF personnel who had been in isolation since returning recently from overseas.

Queensland has four active cases, including an 81-year-old man who has been battling the disease for more than four months.

Ms Palaszczuk says Queensland is well prepared for a potential second wave of COVID-19 even though the state recorded no positive tests overnight.

She said government departments have, at her request, recently completed planning exercises in anticipation of community transmission outbreaks.

Her revelation comes two days after Queensland reopened its borders to all states and territories except Victoria, where COVID-19 is surging again with 273 cases recorded overnight.

There are more than 1400 active cases in Victoria where Melbourne suburbs are in lockdown.

"We know that Victoria is going through a very tough time. I have acknowledged that could happen to anyone, anywhere at any time as well and that is why we need to be ready," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"During last week I tasked departments in my government to continually do exercise planning.

"Just like we do for cyclones and bushfires and floods... we will continue to be prepared for COVID outbreaks."

Meanwhile, Ms Palaszczuk has praised University of Queensland scientists who are expected to release more detailson Monday about a human trial for a COVID-19 vaccine.