Data entry error blamed for Vic text fail

By AAP Newswire

A nurse conducting coronavirus tests - AAP

A data entry error is being blamed for some Victorians in self-quarantine being wrongly sent a text message telling them their 14-day isolation period had ended.

"This was an inadvertent data entry error and we apologise for any confusion," the health department said in a statement on Monday.

"The department is issuing multiple automated messages at different times of the day to thousands of people who may be at different stages of their isolation periods."

Anyone who is concerned about receiving messages which appear inconsistent are being told to call the coronavirus helpline on 1800 675 398.

Some Victorians in self-isolation due to potential exposure to the coronavirus were sent the text message on Sunday morning, days ahead of the end of their quarantine period, the Herald Sun reported.

Those who received the texts included a Melbourne woman who was in self-quarantine with her daughter, who did not get the text message.

Melbourne and the nearby Mitchell Shire have been put back in lockdown until August in a bid to control the community spread of the deadly virus.

