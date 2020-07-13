National

Vic courts sexual harassment review called

By AAP Newswire

Former Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner Helen Szoke. - AAP

1 of 1

Cultural change is needed to stamp out sexual harassment in Victoria's legal profession, a top barrister says.

Harassment in Victorian courts will be examined in an inquiry announced by the state government on Monday, after accusations were levelled at former High Court justice Dyson Heydon.

Former Victorian human rights commissioner Helen Szoke will lead the review, initiated jointly by Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Ferguson and the Courts Council.

Dr Szoke is also a member of the Judicial Commission of Victoria, a former Oxfam Australia chief executive and former race discrimination commissioner for the Australian Human Rights Commission.

The review has the support of the legal profession.

A survey last year found one in three people in the profession had experienced sexual harassment in their careers.

Victorian Bar President Wendy Harris QC said robust measures were needed to prevent harassment and to support victims and witnesses who speak out against it.

"It is very clear from evidence across the legal profession that we need to take steps to strengthen the culture and change practices within the profession so that sexual harassment is called out," she said.

Sam Pandya, who heads Victoria's Law Institute, said they were committed to working with the profession to stamp out sexual harassment.

Training to encourage cultural change and proactive engagement was part of that, he said.

"Every member of our profession has an active role to play in creating and sustaining workplaces and cultures that are respectful, inclusive and do not tolerate sexual harassment," he said.

Separately, the state government will also review policies and practices of law firms that provide services to government.

The investigations come after allegations against Mr Heydon in June.

An independent investigation commissioned by the High Court found six former judge's associates were harassed by Mr Heydon when he worked at the court.

He denies the allegations.

Latest articles

Sport

Mooroopna’s Jarrod Harbrow brings up 250 AFL games

Mooroopna export Jarrod Harbrow’s lengthy football journey hit another milestone at the weekend as the former Cat notched his 250th AFL game. Already Gold Coast’s club games record holder — quite comfortably too, having played 180 games for...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancels senior season

Another sport has succumbed to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Goulburn Valley Hockey Association cancelled its senior winter competitions on Friday, after an update from the Victorian Government concerning community sport. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Lindsay Park’s new trainer partnership kicks off with a win

It was a memorable first race for Lindsay Park’s new training partnership, Tom Dabernig and Ben Hayes. The Euroa pair saluted in its debut race as an official two-man training combination on Friday. A classy victory by Stormborn ($2.15) in race one...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic school holidays extended amid lockdown

Many students in Melbourne have an extra week of holidays before they return to remote learning, as soaring coronavirus cases force the city into lockdown.

AAP Newswire