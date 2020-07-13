National

Eye on sexual harassment in Vic courts

By AAP Newswire

Former Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner Helen Szoke.

Sexual harassment in Victorian courts will be cross examined following allegations levelled against former High Court justice Dyson Heydon.

The Victorian government review will look at practices to prevent and address sexual harassment in courts and the Victorian Civil Administration Tribunal.

It was jointly initiated with the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Victoria and Chair of the Courts Council.

Helen Szoke, former Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commissioner, will lead the review.

Dr Szoke is also a member of the Judicial Commission of Victoria, a former Oxfam Australia chief executive and former Race Discrimination Commissioner for the Australian Human Rights Commission.

Research by the Victorian Legal Services Board and Commissioner recently found more than one in three lawyers experienced sexual harassment at work in the past five years.

Separately, the state government will also review policies and practices of law firms that provide services to government.

The investigations come after sexual harassment claims were made against former High Court justice Dyson Heydon in June.

An independent investigation commissioned by the High Court found six former judge's associates were harassed by Mr Heydon when he worked at the court.

He denies the allegations.

