Former NT minister John Ah Kit dies

By AAP Newswire

John Ah Kit during a press conference at the 2007 Garma Festival. - AAP

The Northern Territory's first Indigenous cabinet minister, John Ah Kit, has died, aged 69.

He was a popular MP and minister before retiring at the 2005 NT election.

His daughter, Ngaree Ah Kit - a Labor MP in the NT parliament - said in a statement her father died on Sunday in Royal Darwin Hospital, the NT News reported.

"What we should all remember is that my dad had a wonderful sense of humour," the statement read.

"As you can imagine, our family is devastated and have appreciated the outpouring of support. "

Mr Ah Kit was born in Alice Springs on July 22, 1950.

He was was elected to parliament in 1995 and became the NT's first Aboriginal cabinet minister in the Labor Government in 2001, a position he held until retiring in 2005.

