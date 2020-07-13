Victoria records 177 more COVID cases

Another 177 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Victoria.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed on Monday one of the new cases is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, 25 are connected to known outbreaks and 151 remain under investigation.

The state now has 1612 active cases, with 72 people in hospital and 17 of those in intensive care.

Mr Andrews said the virus had taken the lives of otherwise healthy people of all age groups.

"The notion this is simply something that will be tragic if you're very ill already and very old, that is simply not right," he said.

"This can have catastrophic outcomes, tragic outcomes for people who are otherwise healthy and people in any age group."

The new figure comes after the state experienced days of case numbers exceeding 200.

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he had a "small bit of optimism" looking at Monday's numbers but he would like to see a week of decreasing case numbers.

"I'm not going to be complacent about today's number. It's great it's lower than our peak. But it may not be our peak yet," he said.