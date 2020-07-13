National

Vic cases expand, remote learning resumes

By AAP Newswire

Daniel Andrews has urged Victorians to act smart to fight the virus. - AAP

Most Victorian students in locked-down areas will return to remote learning for a month while the state battles to drive down daily infection tallies.

Prep to year 10 pupils in locked-down metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire will enjoy one more week of holidays before returning to homeschooling at least until August 19.

These measures won't apply to regional Victorians, or locked-down senior secondary students, year 10 students who study VCE subjects and those who attend specialist schools.

These students will head back to the classroom for face-to-face learning from Monday.

They will get temperature checks upon arrival at school and will be sent home if their temperature is above 37.5C.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Sunday said the decision answered the need to reduce the risk of having students and parents moving to and from school, helping control the virus.

Mr Andrews also appealed to Victorians to be in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19, aiding the healthcare system by limiting their movement.

"We all need to make smart choices for ourselves and each other. That is the only way we will stabilise these numbers and drive them down," he told reporters on Sunday.

The state recorded 273 new cases and another death on Sunday.

Mr Andrews confirmed a man in his 70s died from the virus overnight on Saturday, taking the national toll to 108.

Victoria has recorded a week of triple-digit increases in new cases, including a record 288 infections on Friday.

There are 11 coronavirus cases linked to Brunswick Private Hospital, eight to the Alfred Hospital and two to Box Hill Hospital.

Two aged care facilities also recorded double digits, while more infections were confirmed at public housing towers.

There are 237 cases linked to public housing blocks in Flemington and North Melbourne, while another 28 tested positive at Carlton's public housing buildings.

Other outbreaks include six cases at Cenvic Construction Riverina Apartments in Footscray and four cases linked to LaManna Supermarket in Essendon.

The spike in coronavirus cases puts Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire back in lockdown until August.

Police on Sunday said they had issued 119 fines to people breaking lockdown rules in the last 24 hours.

