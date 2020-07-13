Twenty-one linked to Sydney pub cluster

More than 20 COVID-19 cases have been linked to a Sydney pub outbreak while several other venues have been put on alert after being potentially exposed to the virus.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said on Monday that 10 coronavirus cases were now directly linked to the Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney while 11 cases were indirectly connected.

NSW recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases as of 8pm on Sunday with four in hotel quarantine, two being NSW residents who caught the virus in Victoria, and eight being linked to the Crossroads Hotel outbreak.

Dr Chant later on Monday confirmed an additional eight cases had been reported up to midday - all linked to the Crossroads Hotel.

"You can see how rapidly COVID can spread if we do not act promptly," she told reporters in Sydney.

All patrons of the Casula pub, who entered from July 3 to 10, must self-isolate and are being urged to get tested as a precaution.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the infection at the pub with further test results expected this week.

While Dr Chant said it was premature to confirm how the outbreak started, she noted it could have been introduced through a Victorian contact.

The pub had a COVID-19 safe plan and authorities were able to get contact details of some patrons but the "issue of implementation" is being investigated, Dr Chant added.

Police are working with Liquor and Gaming to investigate if the Crossroads Hotel breached any guidelines.

One of the eight latest cases, which is linked to the Casula pub, tested positive after visiting The Star casino in Sydney on July 4.

Dr Chant said other venues across Sydney may have been exposed to the virus between June 27 and July 10 after visits from people linked to the outbreak.

These include Picton Hotel, Planet Fitness gym in Casula, Canterbury Leagues Club, Narellan Town Centre and Zone Bowling in Villawood. People who visited between these dates have been urged to watch for symptoms and get tested.

Victorian health authorities also on Monday confirmed two residents had tested positive in the southern state after recently travelling to Merimbula on the southern NSW coast.

The Victorians visited Murray Downs Golf Club, Cook at Kurnell, Highfield in Caringbah, Merimbula RSL and Merimbula's Waterfront Cafe between July 4 and 7 with patrons urged to get tested if symptoms arise.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott on Monday issued a stern warning to the hospitality industry as well as patrons after the escalation of cases at pubs and clubs.

"We cannot afford to have these sorts of slips when it comes to the restrictions that are in place allowing our hospitality industry to begin the road to recovery," he told reporters in Sydney.

"Patrons also have to take responsibility. If we have to close hotels and pubs again the patrons will have to take some of the ownership of that."

Mr Elliott said he had spoken to the Australian Hotels Association and Clubs NSW, and expects further reforms will be implemented to ensure "slip-ups" in guidelines aren't replicated.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke called out the "moronic" behaviour" of people attending dance parties and told them to "stop".

Federal MP for Werriwa, Anne Stanley, said she had been tested and gone into self-isolation after dining at the Crossroads Hotel last week.

Meanwhile, there are reports about 30 Villawood Detention Centre guards are self-isolating after attending a party at the Crossroads Hotel.

The Refugee Action Coalition raised concerns that refugees could have been exposed to COVID-19 after some guards went to work after the party.

NSW Health has been contacted about the incident.