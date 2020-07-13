Thirteen linked to Sydney pub cluster

NSW has recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, with the number of infections linked to a Sydney pub outbreak rising to 13 and a recent patron of The Star casino also testing positive.

Four of the new cases confirmed by NSW Health on Monday are travellers in hotel quarantine, while another two are NSW residents who caught the virus in Victoria.

Eight are linked to an outbreak at the Crossroads Hotel in southwest Sydney, including a teenage pub worker, a Sydney woman in her 40s and a Victorian man in his 20s who had already been revealed to have tested positive.

None of the new cases are believed to have been the source of infection at the hotel, according to NSW Health.

All patrons of the Casula pub, who entered from July 3 to 10, must now self-isolate and are being urged to get tested as a precaution.

The outbreak has prompted the closure of another venue for cleaning, as one of those infected attended Picton Hotel on July 4, 9 and 10.

Meanwhile, The Star Entertainment Group on Monday said a patron who visited the Sydney casino on July 4 had tested positive.

It's unclear if that case was included in NSW Health's Monday case total.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott on Monday issued a stern warning to the hospitality industry as well as patrons as a result of the escalation in cases at pubs and clubs.

"We cannot afford to have these sorts of slips when it comes to the restrictions that are in place allowing our hospitality industry to begin the road to recovery," he told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

"Patrons also have to take responsibility. If we have to close hotels and pubs again the patrons will have to take some of the ownership of that."

Mr Elliott said he has spoken to the Australian Hotels Association and Clubs NSW and expects further reforms will be implemented to ensure "slip-ups" in guidelines aren't replicated.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Tony Cooke also called out some people flouting social distancing rules.

"The moronic behaviour of people at dance parties has got to stop," he told reporters.

Mr Cooke also warned if businesses do not comply with public health orders and guidelines, police will take appropriate action.

He said police are working with Liquor and Gaming to investigate if the Crossroads Hotel breached any guidelines which led to the outbreak at the pub.

Werriwa MP Anne Stanley said she had been tested and gone into self-isolation after dining at the Crossroads Hotel last week.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the federal MP said her office would be closed as a precaution with all staff working from home.

Several defence force personnel are also isolating after attending the hotel but NSW Health said none of them have tested positive.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant previously said the pub outbreak highlighted the importance of businesses recording contact details for customers and the public taking the measures seriously.

On Sunday night, Casula's Planet Fitness gym confirmed on its Facebook page that a member had returned a positive test for coronavirus.

"The member has not been at the club since Friday 10 July, and is in quarantine," the gym's letter to members said, adding that staff were in self-quarantine and it was following NSW Department of Health advice.

The gym has been closed and is being disinfected.