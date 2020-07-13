Nine linked to Sydney pub COVID-19 cluster

A pub worker is among nine people now linked to a coronavirus cluster in Sydney where thousands of people are likely to be required to self-isolate for two weeks.

The 18-year-old staffer and a close contact in her 50s, plus a woman in her 40s and a Victorian man in his 20s, who both dined at the The Crossroads Hotel, are the latest to test positive for COVID-19.

All patrons of the Casula pub, who entered from July 3 to 10, must now self-isolate.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the original case was unknown.

"We do not think the staff member was the source," she told reporters on Sunday.

Five cases were previously linked to the pub - two people who visited on July 3 and three close contacts of one of those patrons.

Dr Chant said all visitors and staff should be tested as a precaution and self-isolate for 14 days from their last visit.

"A negative result does not mean you can breach self-isolation," she warned.

The pub outbreak highlighted the importance of businesses recording contact details for customers and the public taking the measures seriously, Dr Chant added.

On Sunday night Casula's Planet Fitness gym confirmed on its Facebook page that a member had returned a positive test for coronavirus.

"The member has not been at the club since Friday 10 July, and is in quarantine," the gym's letter to members said, adding that staff were in self-quarantine and it was following NSW Department of Health advice.

The gym has been closed and is being disinfected.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday announced that NSW will begin charging international arrivals for their mandatory two-week hotel quarantine.

From Saturday, for all arrivals on tickets bought from midnight Monday, the first adult in each party will be charged $3000.

Subsequent adults will be billed $1000 and children $500, but those under three will be free. Some people will be exempt.