Warning to take COVID-19 threat seriously

Medical experts are warning people to take the renewed coronavirus threat in Victoria and NSW seriously, as the number of confirmed cases and deaths continues to rise.

The death of a Victorian man in his 70s took the national toll to 108 on Sunday, while a further 279 infections were recorded in the state.

"It is possible that the death toll will increase, there is no doubt about that," Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth told reporters in Canberra on Sunday.

NSW has also recorded more cases, with nine now linked to The Crossroads Hotel on the Hume Highway in Casula, including an 18-year-old staffer.

"This is a timely reminder that infectious diseases of any sort, particularly ones with pandemic potential - highly infectious ones - do transmit or do travel through transport hubs," Dr Coatsworth said.

"That is not to say that people can't frequent those venues ... but people need to be very cautious.

"Certainly if you have any symptoms of a cold and you are on the road, don't drop into the roadhouse and sit down and have a meal. Obviously do things like get a takeaway."

Dr Coatsworth said people who visited the pub between July 3 and 10 should self-isolate and be tested.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state had the opportunity to clamp down on community transmission, which was why the number of overseas flights would be capped and people would be charged for hotel quarantining.

Returning travellers will be charged $3000 for an adult, while a family of four will pay $5000.

"We believe this is fair," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Australian residents overseas have had three or four months to think about what they want to do."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews again emphasised the need to follow lockdown rules in metropolitan Melbourne and the Mitchell shire.

"Nobody wanted to be in this position but this is where we find ourselves," he said.

A returned traveller in hotel quarantine was the only new case in Western Australia on Sunday.