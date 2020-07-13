National

First COVID-19 help measure ends on Monday

By AAP Newswire

Free childcare under a government scheme ends on Monday. - AAP

One of the measures brought in to help the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic is ending, as the Morrison government comes under pressure to reveal what will happen to two other schemes - JobSeeker and JobKeeper.

From Monday, parents will have to pay for child care again. Payments were suspended in April when the government introduced a $1.6 billion plan to help the sector and its workers survive through the crisis.

The package was introduced after enrolment numbers plummeted as parents pulled children out of care, because they couldn't afford fees or were worried about health impacts.

The opposition says it's too early for it to end.

"Many parents are doing it tough and will need to decide if they pay the childcare fees or pull their kids out of care altogether," Labor's early childhood education spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth told reporters on Sunday.

Federal Labor Leader Anthony Albanese wants the government to outline now what will happen to JobSeeker and JobKeeper, instead of waiting till late next week.

Treasury conducted a review of the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment which was handed to the government in late June.

However, the findings won't be revealed by Treasurer Josh Frydenberg until July 23 when he hands down an economic statement.

"The prime minister has had the report since June, what's he waiting for," Mr Albanese said on Sunday.

The Business Council of Australia also wants to know more about the government's plans.

BCA chief Jennifer Westacott believes some two million people will be looking for jobs in the next two years as a result of the COVID-19 induced recession.

"Anyone who thinks that simply a few adjustments here and there is going to do that task is pretty naive," Ms Westacott said.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday will release its latest update on COVID-19 impacts on jobs, lifestyle, stressors, wellbeing, moving, health precautions and use of health services.

