National

Virus vaccine candidate starts human tests

By AAP Newswire

An illustration shows 'ultrastructural morphology' of the coronavirus. - AAP

1 of 1

University of Queensland scientists are expected to release more details on Monday about a human trial for a COVID-19 vaccine that gives hope of a breakthrough in combating the virus.

The human testing of the "molecular clamp" vaccine candidate, to start on Monday, follows encouraging results from animal testing trials conducted in the Netherlands.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has praised UQ for their search for a vaccine and is encouraged by the advances they have have made so far.

"We have great scientists in Queensland and they are doing a remarkable job so we wish them all the very best as they undertake these trials," she said.

"We know UQ is at the forefront of some of the work they're doing and they'll be making further announcements."

Professor Robert Booy, head of Clinical Research at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, said the animal trials would have "ticked all the boxes" allowing the human testing to go ahead.

"There is no way the research team would be able to progress from animals to humans without a complete guarantee of safety and they would likely have a confidence in its effectiveness," the Sunday Mail in Brisbane reported.

There are more than 130 vaccines in the works around the world but UQ's work is believed to have shown great success in the pre-clinical stage of development.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton and Mooroopna to receive road safety boost

Seven high-risk intersections across Shepparton and Mooroopna will soon have traffic islands installed to improve safety. A pedestrian crossing and new speed limits will also be included at two Shepparton sites. It will cost $498,000 and be funded...

James Bennett
News

Drum angry at 50km travel limit

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum is calling on the National Cabinet to find a way not to punish regional Victorians and river communities impacted by the recent NSW-Victorian border closure. He said ahead of Friday’s National Cabinet meeting...

James Bennett
News

Greater Shepparton to be featured on SBS

Shepparton and Mooroopna will be featured this Tuesday night on SBS. The final episode of Where Are You Really From? is based around a century’s history of the Islamic community. Host Michael Hing tells the story of the four mosques with 30...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic school holidays extended amid lockdown

Many students in Melbourne have an extra week of holidays before they return to remote learning, as soaring coronavirus cases force the city into lockdown.

AAP Newswire