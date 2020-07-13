National

Low income earners get further support

By AAP Newswire

Centrelink - AAP

1 of 1

Australians on lower incomes will start receiving their second $750 economic support payment this week.

The payment will be made to around five million Australian at a cost of $3.8 billion as part of the Morrison government's support measures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first payment was delivered in March and April.

The payments go to social security, veteran and other income support recipients and eligible concession card holders.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg, in a joint move with Social Services Minister Anne Ruston and Government Services Minister Stuart Robert, said the payments provide an economic lifeline to millions of Australians at a time when they need it most.

"The Morrison government will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure Australia bounces back stronger," he said in a statement.

Government Services Minister Stuart Robert said there is no need to do anything to get the assistance.

"If eligible, people will see the $750 payment arrive in their bank account between 15 July 2020 and the end of July 2020," Mr Robert said.

Also this week, the early birds who have lodged their tax returns already will start receiving any refunds owed to them.

Nearly a million Australians filed tax returns between July 1 and 9, an 11 per cent increase on the same time last year.

The government anticipates more than 10 million Australians earning under $126,000 will get a tax break of up to $1080 this year.

It's the second year the low- and middle-income tax offset is available.

"A record number of Australians have already lodged their tax return with refunds to land in bank accounts over the course of the week," Mr Frydenberg said.

The treasurer will deliver an economic statement on July 23 where he will also reveal the findings of a review into the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment which are legislated to end in September.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has promised there will be further income support beyond September.

