SA ready to make repatriated Aussies pay

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Stephen Marshall

South Australian taxpayers "won't wear the cost" to repatriate Australians in its hotels in future with a price to soon be introduced to returning travellers.

Premier Steven Marshall says the topic would be discussed in Monday's national cabinet meeting but estimated the price to be between $2000-$3000.

"Some jurisdictions are talking about per person, couple or family and we will talk about those things," he said on Sunday.

"Australians have had plenty of time to get back and we're making it very clear that the taxpayers won't be wearing that cost going forward."

He said a decision was yet to be made if those costs were to be passed on immediately after the meeting or once the legislation was passed, which would not occur until parliament resumed the following week.

