National

Aussies to be hit with quarantine bill

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Stephen Marshall - AAP

1 of 1

Australians returning to Adelaide from overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic will be asked to cover the cost of their 14 days of hotel quarantine with a family of four to face a $5000 bill.

Premier Steven Marshall says the fees are about recovering the cost of keeping returned Australians isolated from the wider community and are not about turning a profit.

The fees will come into effect on Saturday with the first person to be charged $3000, their partner a further $1000 and then $500 for each child.

"We are still keen to assist with the national repatriation program, but taxpayers will not be footing the bill going forward," Mr Marshall said on Monday.

"Anybody coming in from overseas will be required to do 14 days of supervised, mandatory quarantine in a hotel and now they'll be getting a charge for it."

Mr Marshall said any Australians still overseas who wanted to return had been given ample time to do so.

He said the state government would consider payment terms and cases of genuine hardship.

"But the reality is people have had plenty of time to get back to Australia," he said.

"There's some real stragglers at the moment and they'll need to be paying for the costs that are incurred by the taxpayers."

The premier said a question mark was also hanging over SA's timetable to lift border restrictions with NSW and the ACT on July 20 given the concerning cluster of cases linked to the Crossroads Hotel at Casula.

"We've got to have a very close look at what's happening with that cluster, that's raising some real queries," he said.

"We've just got to see if there is a significant escalation between now and the 20th of July.

"But if it's not safe to lift our border restrictions then we will not be doing so."

Hotels, pubs, and nightclubs also remain a concern in Adelaide with one slapped with a $5000 fine for failing to have a safety plan in place.

Images from the nightclub showed large numbers of people in close proximity with little scope to socially distance.

Police conducted checks on 111 venues over the weekend and found 10 operating without safety measures.

Mr Marshall said it was incumbent on all people and all businesses in SA to do the right thing.

"We want to keep this horrible disease at bay. We've got an obligation to keep everyone in this state safe," he said.

"Those that are doing the wrong thing will suffer the consequences."

Latest articles

Sport

Saultry’s Score: Stepping back out into the world

It’s safe to say resilience is the key to getting through 2020. This year has thrown out one too many curveballs for my liking, and it seems like every week brings further crummy news to add to the flames.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Hot and cold Rockliff dropped ahead of Port clash

Five games short of game 200, Tom Rockliff has been dropped from Port Adelaide’s line-up ahead of its Greater Western Sydney clash on Sunday.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Zacouver nips Zesty Belle in a win for Corstens’ stable

Leon and Troy Corstens might have been up early in their stables but they were probably back from Sandown Lakeside in time for a not-so-late lunch.

Benalla Ensign

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic school holidays extended amid lockdown

Many students in Melbourne have an extra week of holidays before they return to remote learning, as soaring coronavirus cases force the city into lockdown.

AAP Newswire