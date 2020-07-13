Adelaide businesses flout COVID-19 rules

Two Adelaide businesses have been hit with $5000 fines after breaching COVID-19 safety measures.

Police conducted checks on 111 venues over the weekend and found 10 without virus safety plans in place.

The breaches at two, a hostel and a nightclub, were serious enough to warrant fines.

Images from the nightclub show large numbers of people in close proximity with little scope to socially distance.

However, police said they were generally pleased with the level of compliance which comes as SA prepares to hit returning travellers with the cost of their hotel quarantine stay.

Premier Steven Marshall says the bill is likely to be between $2000 and $3000.

"Some jurisdictions are talking about per person, couple or family and we will talk about those things," he said.

"Australians have had plenty of time to get back and we're making it very clear that the taxpayers won't be wearing that cost going forward."

Several hundred people remain in hotel quarantine in Adelaide after returning from India and Malaysia and more are expected in coming weeks.