National

Adelaide businesses flout COVID-19 rules

By AAP Newswire

South Australian Premier Stephen Marshall - AAP

1 of 1

Two Adelaide businesses have been hit with $5000 fines after breaching COVID-19 safety measures.

Police conducted checks on 111 venues over the weekend and found 10 without virus safety plans in place.

The breaches at two, a hostel and a nightclub, were serious enough to warrant fines.

Images from the nightclub show large numbers of people in close proximity with little scope to socially distance.

However, police said they were generally pleased with the level of compliance which comes as SA prepares to hit returning travellers with the cost of their hotel quarantine stay.

Premier Steven Marshall says the bill is likely to be between $2000 and $3000.

"Some jurisdictions are talking about per person, couple or family and we will talk about those things," he said.

"Australians have had plenty of time to get back and we're making it very clear that the taxpayers won't be wearing that cost going forward."

Several hundred people remain in hotel quarantine in Adelaide after returning from India and Malaysia and more are expected in coming weeks.

Latest articles

AFL

‘No limit’ in AFL for in-form Blues: Jones

Carlton are in relatively unfamiliar territory in the AFL top eight but defender Liam Jones believes the Blues have shown they can compete with any team.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Beveridge forecasts changes for AFL’s Dogs

The Western Bulldogs have just five days to dust themselves off after being smashed by Carlton and coach Luke Beveridge has foreshadowed changes.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Betts firing in Blues’ return to AFL form

Carlton’s decision to give Eddie Betts a homecoming is already reaping rewards with the veteran boosting a forward line which has struggled in recent years.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic school holidays extended amid lockdown

Many students in Melbourne have an extra week of holidays before they return to remote learning, as soaring coronavirus cases force the city into lockdown.

AAP Newswire