Investment needed to secure digital safety

By AAP Newswire

A significant cyber attack on Australia causing a month-long digital disruption could cost the economy tens of billions dollars and the loss of thousands of jobs, a new report has warned.

The analysis by the independent Australian Cyber Security Network or AustCyber highlights the need for investment in secure digital infrastructure and trustworthy data.

"This will ensure all parts of the Australian economy that are becoming increasingly reliant on digital technologies have a solid a base for market confidence," AustCyber CEO Michelle Price says.

She says the timing of the report - Digital Trust Report 2020 - is both "critical and deliberate" and calls for a consolidated effort between government and industry to preserve and evolve Australia's vital digital activities.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a rapid move to remote working and education, renewed focus on online business delivery and fast adaptation of supply chains using digital technologies.

"The quality of digitisation and its trustworthiness is now under immense pressure as the economy starts to recover from the pandemic," she says.

"Focus and resources are needed to ensure the nation's digital environment is secure, resilient and effective."

The release of the report on Monday also comes just weeks after Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed Australia has been the target of increased cyber attacks by a foreign entity, describing it as a "sophisticated, state-based cyber actor".

The report estimates a four-week digital disruption could cost the economy $30 billion, the equivalent of around 1.5 per cent of economic growth, and the direct loss of 163,000 jobs.

Digital activity in Australia now generates $1 trillion in economic output and one in six jobs.

Speaking on the report, CSIRO chief executive Larry Marshall said COVID-19 has accelerated Australia's digital transformation.

"We must strengthen our resilience with a sovereign cyber security industry to protect Australia's interests, and build the foundation for science and technology-driven innovation to rebuild, reshape and reimagine our economy and our future," Dr Marshall said.

