Legal action on big firms under spotlight

A campaign group hopes to level the playing field against businesses lobbying Canberra to curb funding for people attempting to take legal action when they have been wronged by corporate giants.

The Keep Corporations Honest campaign aims to give Australians a coordinated voice to fight against a push to limit access to class actions by big business.

Federal parliament's Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services will hold a hearing into litigation funding and the regulation of the class action industry on Monday.

Class action lawyer and campaign spokesman Ben Hardwick says over the last 25 years, class actions have successfully transferred billions in compensation from corporations who broke the law to Australians who were hurt by illegal action.

"Small wonder multinationals are now lobbying our politicians to change the system," Mr Hardwick says in a statement.

"But if the US Chamber of Commerce and their soldiers in the Australian business community are successful it would be a disaster for the nation."

He said Australians with valid and viable claims against corporations would no longer have access to the funding necessary to bring most class actions.

"It would be nice if class actions were free to run, but the reality is fighting giants requires millions," Mr Hardwick said.

"So funding is necessary for most class actions to get off the ground and run. Litigation funders provide an efficient means of protecting litigants from risk, shielding the taxpayer from expense, and keeping corporations honest."

The campaign statement quotes Rebecca Oates from Geelong who took part in a recent class action against US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson over a pelvic floor mesh that destroyed her ability to work and took a heavy toll on her marriage and family.

"Corporations hate class actions, but we can't let them take away our right to fight back when we've been injured or wronged," Ms Oates says.

But a witness to appear at Monday's parliamentary hearing Stuart Clark believes the case for regulating the litigation funding industry in Australia is "overwhelming".

The former president of the law Council of Australia says there is broad support for regulation across the community.

In his submission to the inquiry, Mr Clark quotes Australian-based global litigation funder Omni Bridgeway acknowledging the need for a licensing regime to "prevent opportunistic and unnecessary litigation" and protect class members.