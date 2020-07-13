National

Legal action on big firms under spotlight

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis - AAP

1 of 1

A campaign group hopes to level the playing field against businesses lobbying Canberra to curb funding for people attempting to take legal action when they have been wronged by corporate giants.

The Keep Corporations Honest campaign aims to give Australians a coordinated voice to fight against a push to limit access to class actions by big business.

Federal parliament's Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services will hold a hearing into litigation funding and the regulation of the class action industry on Monday.

Class action lawyer and campaign spokesman Ben Hardwick says over the last 25 years, class actions have successfully transferred billions in compensation from corporations who broke the law to Australians who were hurt by illegal action.

"Small wonder multinationals are now lobbying our politicians to change the system," Mr Hardwick says in a statement.

"But if the US Chamber of Commerce and their soldiers in the Australian business community are successful it would be a disaster for the nation."

He said Australians with valid and viable claims against corporations would no longer have access to the funding necessary to bring most class actions.

"It would be nice if class actions were free to run, but the reality is fighting giants requires millions," Mr Hardwick said.

"So funding is necessary for most class actions to get off the ground and run. Litigation funders provide an efficient means of protecting litigants from risk, shielding the taxpayer from expense, and keeping corporations honest."

The campaign statement quotes Rebecca Oates from Geelong who took part in a recent class action against US pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson over a pelvic floor mesh that destroyed her ability to work and took a heavy toll on her marriage and family.

"Corporations hate class actions, but we can't let them take away our right to fight back when we've been injured or wronged," Ms Oates says.

But a witness to appear at Monday's parliamentary hearing Stuart Clark believes the case for regulating the litigation funding industry in Australia is "overwhelming".

The former president of the law Council of Australia says there is broad support for regulation across the community.

In his submission to the inquiry, Mr Clark quotes Australian-based global litigation funder Omni Bridgeway acknowledging the need for a licensing regime to "prevent opportunistic and unnecessary litigation" and protect class members.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Just a half-hour drive down the road from Shepparton, the town of Kyabram awaits you and your family.

Morgan Dyer
Competition

Survey winners

Thank you to everyone who completed our survey on “How do you keep up to date with local news?” and congratulations to those who were lucky to win a three month, full digital subscription to The News: Neroli Cochrane, Shepparton Dean...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Big trip not on the cards yet | Reel life

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, the COVID-19 virus has reared its ugly head and is once again threatening a second wave of lock-downs. I, like most others, thought we had dodged the worst of the pandemic, but the...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire