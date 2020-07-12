National

Welcome home, please pay $3000, NSW says

By AAP Newswire

Returning overseas travellers ushered into the InterContinental Hotel. - AAP

1 of 1

The NSW taxpayer will no longer foot the entire bill for returning Australians in hotel quarantine, with arrivals from Saturday to be charged up to $3000 each.

From Saturday, for all arrivals on tickets bought from midnight Monday, the first adult in each travelling party will be charged $3000.

Subsequent adults will be billed $1000, each child $500 while kids under three will continue to be free.

It means a family of two adults and three school-aged kids could face a $5500 bill.

"This, we believe, is fair," Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters on Sunday.

"Australian residents overseas have had three or four months to think about what they want to do ... to make decisions about what is best for them."

The fee, payable within 30 days of the end of the fortnight stay, will cover also daily meals.

Exemptions will be permitted in some circumstances and hardship arrangements will be available.

Those who fly in on tickets bought before midnight Monday will still need to stay in quarantine for two weeks and will need to prove when they purchased their ticket.

Though NSW has now restricted the number of daily arrivals to 450, Ms Berejiklian said more than 35,000 people had been processed since March 29 at a cost of $65 million.

Stuart Ayres, the NSW minister responsible for hotel quarantine, said housing large numbers of international travellers returning to Australia posed a major logistical challenge.

"(It) has been our front line in the defence against COVID 19," he told reporters on Sunday.

"We need to make sure that hotel (policy) stays on a sustainable footing."

Latest articles

World

NZ’s political ‘handbrake’ needs release

As leader Winston Peters rests up from surprise surgery last week, his party New Zealand First is on life support ahead of the September election.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump wears mask in public for first time

US President Donald Trump has worn a mask at a military hospital, as the coronavirus has infected more than 3.2 million Americans and killed at least 134,000.

AAP Newswire
World

Indian movie star Bachchan has COVID-19

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to hospital with the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire