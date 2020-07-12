National

Warnings amid severe NSW rain forecast

By AAP Newswire

Heavy rainfall, gale-force winds and waves of more than five metres are expected for coastal areas of NSW in coming days.

Between 80mm to 120mm of steady rainfall is forecast for Batemans Bay and Narooma on Monday, while Sydney and Wollongong could receive more than 35mm on Tuesday.

"The good news is the catchments are dry (on the South Coast) so they need quite a lot of rain for any riverine flooding," the Bureau of Meteorology's Jane Golding told reporters on Sunday.

"It doesn't quite look like at this point that we'll be getting anything more than minor flooding."

The low-pressure system behind it could still potentially develop into an official East Coast Low but will be weaker than previous modelling had suggested.

"It looks like the low is going to develop a bit further off the coast than the ones that bring the flooding rains we sometimes see in those systems," Ms Golding said.

Some rain will fall as snow on the eastern Alps but little will make it over the ranges.

The focus for Tuesday is now the severity of the winds predicted, and how they will whip up coastal waters.

Based on modelling from Sunday morning, Ms Golding said there would likely be gale-force winds in some coastal areas as far north as the Hunter.

"The waves do look like they'll be pretty big - more than five metres in open waters to the east," she said.

"It's certainly not a day to be out boating and one to take care if you're in the surf zone."

People along the coast have been urged to prepare their properties and watch for updates and warnings.

The lack of vegetation and numerous dead wildlife on the NSW South Coast due to recent bushfires complicated issues during heavy rainfall in February.

While there has been more growth and building in the intervening months, the SES said it's "still a matter of concern".

"We're aware it's been a pretty difficult year on the South Coast," SES spokeswoman Stephanie Heard told AAP on Sunday.

"This is why we're taking the opportunity to prepare these communities and making sure they're getting their properties ready.

Ms Heard urged locals to heed emergency services' advice to stay out of and never drive through flooded roads.

"Don't take the risk," she said.

Latest articles

Sport

R U OK? launches new sport campaign

R U OK? has launched a campaign to equip community coaches with resources and tips to ensure all members of their sporting community feel safe and supported. The ‘Hey Sport, R U OK?’ campaign is backed by QBE Foundation and promotes an R...

Campaspe News
Campaspe News

John Forbes’ legend continues to grow

RELATIONSHIPS have always played a big part in John Forbes’ life — on and off the job. Although he didn’t actually have a job, he had a lifestyle.

Brayden May
Sport

Elmore and LBU set for junior competitions

FOOTY and netball is back for Elmore and Lockington Bamawm United’s next generation. Last week, the Bloods announced they are set to field an under-18 football team and under-17, under-15 and under-13 netball sides in a modified competition...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire