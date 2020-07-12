National

Childcare virus support coming to an end

By AAP Newswire

A small group of children play at a Sydney Childcare Centre. - AAP

1 of 1

Families will recommence paying childcare fees in most parts of the country from Monday as the Morrison government's support measures come to an end.

The government is ending its emergency free childcare package on July 13, and instead there will be a $708 million transition package worth a quarter of the sector's pre-crisis revenue.

Labor's early childhood education spokeswoman Amanda Rishworth believes the decision to return to a pre-pandemic system has left many families wondering how they will get by.

She says the cost of child care was crippling before the pandemic with out-of-pocket costs soaring by 7.2 per cent in one year alone.

"Many parents are doing it tough and will need to decide if they pay the childcare fees or pull their kids out of care altogether," Ms Rishworth told reporters on Sunday.

"It's at the worst time when families need support."

However, there is some relief for families in Victoria's lockdown areas in metropolitan Melbourne.

Free sessional kindergarten for eligible children living in locked-down areas will be offered for term three.

The funding guarantees $460 for each eligible child enrolled in a funded kindergarten program.

Eligible kindergarten services outside of these areas will get half that subsidy.

Latest articles

Sport

R U OK? launches new sport campaign

R U OK? has launched a campaign to equip community coaches with resources and tips to ensure all members of their sporting community feel safe and supported. The ‘Hey Sport, R U OK?’ campaign is backed by QBE Foundation and promotes an R...

Campaspe News
Campaspe News

John Forbes’ legend continues to grow

RELATIONSHIPS have always played a big part in John Forbes’ life — on and off the job. Although he didn’t actually have a job, he had a lifestyle.

Brayden May
Sport

Elmore and LBU set for junior competitions

FOOTY and netball is back for Elmore and Lockington Bamawm United’s next generation. Last week, the Bloods announced they are set to field an under-18 football team and under-17, under-15 and under-13 netball sides in a modified competition...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire