Unions want NSW wage freeze recession memo

Unions NSW will seek to uncover the report that led to a NSW government official to suggest a public-sector wage freeze "would deepen recession".

The advice was contained in a NSW Treasury email sent in mid-April, the peak body for NSW trade unions said on Sunday.

Unions NSW will now seek a court order forcing the government to turn over documents related to that one-line statement, as the battle continues over a controversial 12-month pay freeze plan.

The Berejiklian government says the freeze will guarantee jobs for public servants and free up funds for job-creating projects to support others who have lost work.

But the wage policy has been opposed by unions and frontline workers, including paramedics, nurses, police officers and teachers.

"This advice was given to the NSW Government in good faith, yet it chose to ignore it," Unions NSW secretary Mark Morey said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Government should withdraw its claim to cut public sector wages immediately, and at a very minimum, release the expert advice it chose to ignore."

The NSW government has been contacted for comment.

The treasury advice didn't consider the stimulus package that accompanies the proposed wage freeze, Finance Minister Damien Tudehope told the Sydney Morning Herald.