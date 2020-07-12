National

Recovery needs more than a few tweaks

By AAP Newswire

People are seen queuing outside a Centrelink office in Melbourne. - AAP

A leading business group says it's naive to believe a few adjustments to the economy will help Australia recover from the coronavirus pandemic and get people back into jobs.

Business Council of Australia chief executive Jennifer Westacott says the economy needs to be opened up, businesses need to invest and governments will need to stimulate through infrastructure spending, tax cuts and the extension of the JobKeeper and JobSeeker arrangements.

She also believes the extreme measures tackling the COVID-19 through border closures is sapping business confidence and costing jobs.

"We cannot eliminate this (virus) without a vaccine, we are a long way from that, we have to live with it therefore we have to get the systems right to manage these local outbreaks," she told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

