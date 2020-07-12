Qld COVID-19 human vaccine trials to start

National
Qld COVID-19 human vaccine trials to startBy AAP Newswire
A COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Queensland is now ready to be tested on humans, giving hope of a breakthrough in combating the virus which has caused a worldwide pandemic.
The human testing of the "molecular clamp" vaccine candidate, to start on Monday, follows encouraging results from animal testing trials conducted in the Netherlands, the Sunday Mail in Brisbane reports.
Professor Robert Booy, head of Clinical Research at the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, said the animal trials would have "ticked all the boxes" allowing the human testing to go ahead.
"There is no way the research team would be able to progress from animals to humans without a complete guarantee of safety and they would likely have a confidence in its effectiveness,"
There are more than 130 vaccines in the works around the world but UQ's work is believed to have shown great success in the pre-clinical stage of development.
"We invested millions into this research because we know a vaccine is crucial to defeating COVID-19," Queensland Innovation Minister Kate Jones told the Sunday Mail.