National

Victoria virus spike troubles neighbours

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Police check drivers' licence at the border - AAP

1 of 1

The Victorian coronavirus spike continues to trouble its neighbours, with a Melbourne man testing positive in NSW and South Australia deploying the military to help guard its border.

The southern state recorded 216 new cases on Saturday - a sixth consecutive day of triple digit rises - and brought the national death toll to 107 after a man in his 90s died.

Community transmission is a major concern with outbreaks in public housing towers and a large school in Melbourne's west driving a second surge in infections.

"If you've been in Victoria in the last couple of weeks, don't mix with other people until two weeks have passed," NSW Health's Jeremy McAnulty said on Saturday.

One of seven new infections in NSW was a male in his 20s from Melbourne, who had towed his caravan up from Victoria on July 7.

South Australia does not have any active infections and has asked Defence Force personnel to help enforce its hard border closure with Victoria.

Soldiers will be stationed at Berri and Mt Gambier from Sunday, helping police ensure anyone coming across has essential traveller status or other exemptions.

An Adelaide hostel was on Friday fined $5060 for failing to safely house four travellers from Victoria whose test results are still not known, while a truck driver in Bordertown is in quarantine after contact with two confirmed NSW cases.

The number of confirmed cases across the country now stands at more than 9580, with two more cases in Queensland and two in Western Australia.

The cases in the two states and five of the NSW infections are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration has given provisional approval in Australia for the drug Remdesivir, which can improve the recovery time of the most ill COVID-19 patients.

The US-made intravenous drug is the most promising treatment so far to reduce hospitalisation time for those with severe coronavirus infections, the TGA said.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth said the TGA approval was significant but warned it was no "silver bullet".

He said a vaccine may not be available for up to two years.

In Victoria, Premier Daniel Andrews said the latest lockdown of metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire needed people's full compliance.

"What I'm asking Victorians to do is not to spend time trying to find ways to get around the rules but instead to follow them," Mr Andrews said.

Victorians have been noticeably heeding advice to wear face masks when out in public, he said.

Mr Andrews said he had accepted all offers of support from Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The federal government is halving international flight arrivals to ease pressure on hotel quarantine systems and returning Australians will be made to pay for their two-week stay in hotel quarantine.

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
News

Brown Baldwin and Associates cops five-year ban

Brown Baldwin and Associates have consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner, according to the Tax Practitioners’ Board. That is what board chair Ian Klug said about the firm, which has had its...

James Bennett
News

“Art is life” for Yorta Yorta artist Tammy-Lee Atkinson

For Yorta Yorta woman Tammy-Lee Atkinson, art is life. And now, her stunning artwork is featured in a life-giving space in downtown Mooroopna. Her latest mural, Welcome, depicts a meeting place at the centre of a river, with individual people...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire