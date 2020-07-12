Sydney pub virus cluster cases reach five

Three close contacts of a man who visited a Sydney pub linked to an emerging COVID-19 cluster are among NSW's new case numbers.

The man visited The Crossroads Hotel in Casula on the evening of July 3 then passed on the virus to three people in his Blue Mountains household, NSW Health confirmed on Saturday.

He was among seven new cases recorded in NSW.

The others were a man in his 20s from Melbourne, who had towed his caravan up from Victoria on July 7, and five returned travellers.

The man's visit to the venue, which is closed for deep-cleaning, is the only known link between him and a southwestern Sydney woman who tested positive last week.

The pub cluster prompted a makeshift testing clinic to be set up in the car park, where a huge queue formed on Saturday.

Anyone who went to the pub on July 3 is being asked to self-isolate and get tested immediately if they develop even the mildest symptoms.

Major hospitals in Liverpool, Campbelltown and Fairfield have also extended the opening hours of their testing clinics.

"We are at a critical point in the fight to contain the virus," NSW Health director of health protection Jeremy McAnulty said.

"It's essential that the community works together to limit the spread of the virus by always maintaining good hand hygiene, adhering to physical distancing rules whenever possible and getting tested whenever symptoms develop, however mild."