Sydney pub staffer positive to coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

Cars queue at the testing site in the Crossroads Hotel car park - AAP

Every person who visited a Sydney pub centre over an eight day period has been told to self-isolate after a staffer tested positive to coronavirus.

The 18-year-old staffer was confirmed as the sixth case in The Crossroads Hotel cluster, leading to the NSW chief health officer to significantly expand the self-isolation advice to all people who visited between July 3 and 10.

The focus was previously only the 600-odd people who visited the Casula pub on July 3.

"We do not think the staff member was the source," Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Sunday.

"He worked for a number of days, he did work on the 3rd (and) on subsequent days."

Some 1200 people have been tested at the pop-up clinic at the pub since Friday.

All patrons must self-isolate until 14 days after their last visit to the Crossroads, regardless of any test result.

"Even if you get a negative test, that does not mean you are out of the woods," Dr Chant said.

