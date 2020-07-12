Victorians take mask advice as cases rise

Victorians have taken to heart health advice to wear face masks in public to protect against the coronavirus, including those outside the lockdown areas.

As Premier Daniel Andrews on Saturday announced a sixth straight day of a triple-digit increase in cases, he remarked that metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire residents were noticeably heeding the advice to wear masks when outside their homes.

The City of Ballarat, 100km west of Melbourne and not subject to stay-at-home restrictions, also called on its residents to wear masks in public and not leave the municipality.

"We have no active cases of COVID-19 in Ballarat and haven't had since mid-May, and I would like it to stay that way," Mayor Ben Taylor said.

The city's move follows news of positive cases appearing in Geelong and Bendigo in recent days.

Victoria reported 216 new cases on Saturday, bringing active cases to 1249.

A man in his 90s died on Friday night while 49 people remain in hospital, including 15 in intensive care.

The state's virus death toll is 23, bringing the national toll to 107.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he was hopeful cases numbers would plateau within three to five days given stage three restrictions in Melbourne and Mitchell Shire had curbed public movement.

But Professor Sutton said the worrying rate of infection offered no guarantee cases would decrease that soon.

Known outbreaks include 138 cases linked to the North Melbourne and Flemington public housing towers, which have a degree of crossover with 134 cases linked to Al-Taqwa College.

Ten cases are linked to Menarock Aged Care in Essendon, seven are linked to Glendale Aged Care Facility in Werribee and seven to the Catch.com distribution centre in Truganina.

Smaller clusters of five or less have been identified at Cenvic Construction Riverina Apartments in Footscray, Debney Meadows Primary School, Somerville Meats Retail Services in Tottenham, PM Fresh facility in Broadmeadows and Ilim College.

The premier urged Victorians not to look for loopholes to get around lockdown restrictions, saying a lack of compliance would only lead to longer lockdown.

Around 20,000 to 25,000 Victorians are being tested daily and capacity in the state's pathology labs has increased to 25,000 tests a day.

Interstate laboratories are also being used to test Victorian samples.

Defence Force staff have been deployed at checkpoints and the premier said more are on their way.