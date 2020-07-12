National

Defence personnel patrol SA-Vic border

By AAP Newswire

The Victorian border sign - AAP

1 of 1

Defence Force personnel are being deployed to South Australia's border with Victoria amid the continuing surge in coronavirus cases in Melbourne.

Members of 16 Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery from the Woodside barracks, in the Adelaide Hills, will be stationed at Berri and Mt Gambier, and will begin working on border checkpoints from Sunday.

They will help police monitor people coming across the border, ensuring they have essential traveller status or other exemptions.

It follows SA's decision to impose a hard border closure with Victoria to help prevent a new coronavirus outbreak.

Anyone who has been in Victoria over the past two weeks is also being asked to get tested, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

And any locals returning to SA from Victoria in the coming days will be asked to take a coronavirus test within 24 hours and again on day 12.

They will be handed a mask when they cross the border, which they will be asked to wear when in contact with other people, and will also be required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The state government says it is still planning to drop quarantine restrictions for people coming from NSW and the ACT on July 20, but that will depend on any increases in infections in those two areas and the ongoing situation in Victoria.

On Saturday, SA reported no new coronavirus cases and no longer has any active infections.

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
News

Brown Baldwin and Associates cops five-year ban

Brown Baldwin and Associates have consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner, according to the Tax Practitioners’ Board. That is what board chair Ian Klug said about the firm, which has had its...

James Bennett
News

“Art is life” for Yorta Yorta artist Tammy-Lee Atkinson

For Yorta Yorta woman Tammy-Lee Atkinson, art is life. And now, her stunning artwork is featured in a life-giving space in downtown Mooroopna. Her latest mural, Welcome, depicts a meeting place at the centre of a river, with individual people...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire