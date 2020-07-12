National

Two virus cases as Qld’s borders reopen

By AAP Newswire

Tourists on the beach at Surfers Paradise - AAP

1 of 1

Queenslanders have welcomed the rush of tourists as a boost to the economy but authorities warn the state is "not out of the woods yet" after two more COVID-19 cases were reported.

The latest infections reported on Saturday came after three days of zero cases.

They were detected just a day after Queenland's borders opened to interstate travellers - except those who have been in Victoria during the past 14 days - for the first time since March 25.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cases were ADF personnel who had been in isolation since returning recently from overseas.

"They are not considered a risk to the public," she said.

They bring the number of active cases in Queensland to three.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate welcomed travellers while calling for patience as traffic continued to back up at border checkpoints on Saturday.

"Without the traffic you wouldn't have the tourism influx," Mr Tate said.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones appealed to people to listen to health advice, saying the latest cases show Queensland is "not out of the woods".

"Now is not the time to relax," she said.

"Now is not the time to be lax with social distancing. Now is the time to step up and make sure you continue to practice social distancing wherever you are."

Police have intercepted 32,000 vehicles entering Queensland since July 3 and turned away 1542 people.

Queensland's airports are also teeming with interstate arrivals keen to soak up the sun and warmer weather, with 4500 expected to touch down over the weekend.

Latest articles

News

Greater Shepparton records new active COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19. It’s the second case for the region in a week, but the case recorded last Saturday has since become inactive. It is not known where the location of the active case is. Greater...

Madi Chwasta
News

Brown Baldwin and Associates cops five-year ban

Brown Baldwin and Associates have consistently and flagrantly ignored the standards required to be a tax practitioner, according to the Tax Practitioners’ Board. That is what board chair Ian Klug said about the firm, which has had its...

James Bennett
News

“Art is life” for Yorta Yorta artist Tammy-Lee Atkinson

For Yorta Yorta woman Tammy-Lee Atkinson, art is life. And now, her stunning artwork is featured in a life-giving space in downtown Mooroopna. Her latest mural, Welcome, depicts a meeting place at the centre of a river, with individual people...

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire