Two virus cases as Qld’s borders reopen

Queenslanders have welcomed the rush of tourists as a boost to the economy but authorities warn the state is "not out of the woods yet" after two more COVID-19 cases were reported.

The latest infections reported on Saturday came after three days of zero cases.

They were detected just a day after Queenland's borders opened to interstate travellers - except those who have been in Victoria during the past 14 days - for the first time since March 25.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the new cases were ADF personnel who had been in isolation since returning recently from overseas.

"They are not considered a risk to the public," she said.

They bring the number of active cases in Queensland to three.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate welcomed travellers while calling for patience as traffic continued to back up at border checkpoints on Saturday.

"Without the traffic you wouldn't have the tourism influx," Mr Tate said.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones appealed to people to listen to health advice, saying the latest cases show Queensland is "not out of the woods".

"Now is not the time to relax," she said.

"Now is not the time to be lax with social distancing. Now is the time to step up and make sure you continue to practice social distancing wherever you are."

Police have intercepted 32,000 vehicles entering Queensland since July 3 and turned away 1542 people.

Queensland's airports are also teeming with interstate arrivals keen to soak up the sun and warmer weather, with 4500 expected to touch down over the weekend.