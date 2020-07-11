National

NSW hotels plied gamblers with free booze

By AAP Newswire

A man plays a pokie machine - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's third-biggest poker machine operator has been ordered to pay more than $172,000 after two of its NSW hotels illegally plied gamblers with free alcohol.

Australian Leisure and Hospitality Group, which is 75 per cent owned by Woolworths, was slapped with various penalties after Liquor and Gaming NSW found Westower Tavern in Ballina and South Tweed Tavern had "systemically" supplied gaming patrons with on-the-house booze.

Under the state's gaming laws, it is illegal to offer or supply free or discounted alcohol to induce gambling.

"A system whereby gamblers were given free liquor 'shouts' was captured in daily reporting targets and tied to gaming profits and staff performance," Liquor and Gaming NSW director of investigations Valerie Griswold said.

"Staff were encouraged to seek out regular and high-bidding gamblers for free drinks, a process that was documented and managed through reports and staff emails.

"This practice illegally used alcohol to boost gambling and what it does, essentially, is reduce a person's control of their gambling."

The hotels were banned from operating their pokies for two weeks. The licensees of the two venues, Andrew Wyeth and Rachel Watts, were fined a total of $3500 while ALH manager Morgan Bensley was banned from the industry in NSW for five years.

ALH was also ordered to pay $172,692 in costs.

Liquor & Gaming NSW said there were allegations of this kind of conduct at ALH venues across three states, but it was the first regulator to take action.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Jungle Edge lands Sir John Monash Stakes

Coming off a short-break, Jungle Edge has landed a sizeable betting plunge to take out the Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Lord Bouzeron wins in his Australian debut

In his first Australian start, former New Zealand three-year-old Lord Bouzeron has raced to a dominant win over 2000m on a rain-affected track at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

AAP Newswire
National

Security guards dumped from Vic quarantine

Security guards accused of being responsible for Victoria’s bungled hotel quarantine regime have been dumped from the program.

AAP Newswire
National

One Melbourne tower stays in lockdown

A hard lockdown will remain in place for one North Melbourne public housing tower after 53 residents tested positive to COVID-19, with fears of more cases.

AAP Newswire