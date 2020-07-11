National

Two new, two historical virus cases in WA

By AAP Newswire

Two people in Western Australia have been infected with coronavirus,while another two historical cases have just been reported.

The historic cases were discovered after a blood test found antibodies of the virus in two people who were linked to cruise ship travel.

The new infections are returned travellers who are currently isolating in hotels.

The state's total has now jumped to 634, with 21 active cases; all of them in hotel quarantine.

So far, 604 people have recovered from the virus.

