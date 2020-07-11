National

Vic virus will be worse before it’s better

By AAP Newswire

More deaths and people needing intensive care will be likely in coming days as a result of Victoria's spike in coronavirus cases, the state's top health official has warned.

Professor Brett Sutton says the 288 fresh cases reported on Friday are "pretty ugly" numbers but the virus isn't yet out of control.

"We will see an increase in hospitalised and ICU cases and in deaths in the coming days because of the spike that we have seen," Prof Sutton said.

He said it could take up to two weeks before the effects of the lockdown are reflected in the case numbers and things could worsen in the meantime.

Friday's daily case increase in Victoria was the highest Australia has seen since the pandemic began, even topping NSW's daily records at the height of the Ruby Princess outbreak.

Prof Sutton and Premier Daniel Andrews echoed the national cabinet's recommendation for Victorians to start wearing masks in situations where social distancing isn't possible.

"We are simply asking that if you can wear a mask where you can't distance, that is exactly what we would like you to do," Mr Andrews said.

Face masks are not compulsory and no fines will be issued for not wearing one.

Prof Sutton said studies made public in the past couple of weeks had shown that masks can reduce transmission of the virus by about 60 per cent.

Among recently identified confirmed cases is a worker at a Chemist Warehouse distribution centre in Melbourne's west, who last worked on Tuesday - the same day employees were tested.

There has been seen a significant amount of community transmission in the suburbs of Craigieburn, Roxburgh Park and Truganina where the state's largest cluster was discovered at Al-Taqwa College.

The first case at the school was identified on June 27, with the outbreak now totalling more than 110 people.

There are 1172 active cases in Victoria, of which 47 are in hospital, including 12 in intensive care.

An inquiry into Victoria's bungled hotel quarantine scheme, largely linked to the recent surge in cases, will start on July 20.

